StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 80,326 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $61.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNEX shares. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,973,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,893,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

