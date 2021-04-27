StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 80,326 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $61.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNEX shares. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,973,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,893,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
