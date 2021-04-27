Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $126.08 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Storj has a total market cap of $575.97 million and approximately $126.08 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

