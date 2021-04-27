Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €129.00 ($151.76) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec stock opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €113.87 and a 200-day moving average of €120.60. Stratec has a 1 year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59).

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.