Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €112.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €112.00 ($131.76) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBS stock opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Stratec has a 1 year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.60.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

