Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Stratec alerts:

ETR SBS opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51. Stratec has a twelve month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a twelve month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is €113.87 and its 200 day moving average is €120.60.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.