Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €151.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

SBS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR:SBS opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. Stratec has a 12-month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12-month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

