Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of Stride stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stride by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.