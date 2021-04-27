Strs Ohio Acquires 40,851 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Prologis worth $149,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,587. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

