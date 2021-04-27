Strs Ohio Acquires 457,355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,355 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $156,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. 144,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,378,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.