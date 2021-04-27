Strs Ohio Buys 118,995 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $192,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,500. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

