Strs Ohio Buys 13,580 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $255,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $229.95. 35,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.55 and a 12 month high of $232.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

