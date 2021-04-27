Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Humana worth $74,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,257. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.46 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.24 and a 200 day moving average of $409.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

