Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,212 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of PayPal worth $253,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 172.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 57,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $316.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.