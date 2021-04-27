Strs Ohio Has $102.99 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $102,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,337. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

