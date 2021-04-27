Strs Ohio Has $111.26 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 70,510 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $111,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 469,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

