Strs Ohio Has $142.22 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $142,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $509.01. 39,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The company has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

