Strs Ohio Has $82.98 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $82,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

