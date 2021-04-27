Strs Ohio Sells 12,257 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $167,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $492.30. 6,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.60. The company has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

