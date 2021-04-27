Strs Ohio Sells 52,446 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $69,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

