Strs Ohio Sells 60,652 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,652 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $155,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 196,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The stock has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

