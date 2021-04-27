Strs Ohio Sells 9,689 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $200,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.32.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $28.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $710.11. 406,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $681.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,432.83, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

