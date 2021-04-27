Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.050-9.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.05-9.30 EPS.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.92. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

