Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. Sells 4,800 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $6,572,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.