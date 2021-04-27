Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska Sells 6,300 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,769. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $15,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.