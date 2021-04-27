SUKU 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $443,016.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $79.17 million and $443,016.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

