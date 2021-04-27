Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

