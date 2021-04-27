Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,924 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 280,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

