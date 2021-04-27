Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,929 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. 307,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

