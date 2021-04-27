Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 193.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

