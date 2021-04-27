Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 39,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30.

