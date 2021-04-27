Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 77,608 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,395,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 70,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

