Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPHD remained flat at $$43.82 during trading on Tuesday. 28,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,730. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.