Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,757 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 6.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,769,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 329,418 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

