Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.92. 9,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

