Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INN opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

