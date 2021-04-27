Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.40

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $16.50. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $100.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.