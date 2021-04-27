Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.09).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Shares of SUMO opened at GBX 362.13 ($4.73) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £620.16 million and a PE ratio of 365.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.20.

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,250.33).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.