Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,853.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $45,853.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00745167 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004065 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

