Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.920-6.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 601,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $165.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

