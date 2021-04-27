Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUI stock opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

