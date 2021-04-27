Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.920-6.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.46. 601,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $165.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

