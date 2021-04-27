Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. 717,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,114,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sundial Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.