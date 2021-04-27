Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.32

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

