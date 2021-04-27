Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,513 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $12.79.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

