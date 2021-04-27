Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

