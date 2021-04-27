SuperFarm Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00003785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 1% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $211.07 million and $13.40 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.37 or 0.00589069 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00014075 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

