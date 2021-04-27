SureRemit Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $107,291.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00273252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.01043947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00709484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.43 or 1.00601250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

