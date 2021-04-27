SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.20. SurgePays shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 162,620 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial and telecommunications services in the United States. It offers discounted talk, text, and 4G LTE data wireless plans; subsidized wireless service to qualifying low income customers; SurgePhone Volt 5XL smartphones; and SurgePays Visa cards.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.