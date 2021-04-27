Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

