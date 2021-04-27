Swap One Day Volume Reaches $24,240.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 171.6% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $24,240.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,030,787 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

